* Shares in Gillette India Ltd closed up 0.39 percent
on Thursday after rising as much as 1.89 percent earlier in the
day.
* The company's shares extended gains for a second day on
expectations that its majority owner Procter & Gamble Co
may delist the company after a tribunal upheld the market
regulator's ruling.
* "We are looking into the order in detail, and remain committed
to complying with the new law and engaging with SEBI to achieve
compliance with the minimum 25 percent public shareholding
requirement norm," a P&G spokesman said in a statement issued
late on Wednesday.