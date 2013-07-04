* Shares in Gillette India Ltd closed up 0.39 percent on Thursday after rising as much as 1.89 percent earlier in the day. * The company's shares extended gains for a second day on expectations that its majority owner Procter & Gamble Co may delist the company after a tribunal upheld the market regulator's ruling. * "We are looking into the order in detail, and remain committed to complying with the new law and engaging with SEBI to achieve compliance with the minimum 25 percent public shareholding requirement norm," a P&G spokesman said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.