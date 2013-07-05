* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.68
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.57 percent higher.
* Asian stocks rose on Friday, while the euro and sterling
nursed losses after the two most important central banks in
Europe surprised by assuring investors they were in no hurry to
wind down stimulus.
* The NSE stock index closing above 200-day moving
average, coupled with foreign investors' buying in cash shares
and derivatives segment on Thursday stoke expectations that the
previous session's recovery will extend.
* Foreign investors provisionally bought 1.6 billion Indian
rupees ($26.62 million) of shares and 15 billion rupees in
equity derivatives on Thursday, as per National Stock Exchange
data.
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will
deliver the inaugural address at a banking conference. (0530
GMT)
* Global drinks firm Diageo said on Thursday it had
acquired a 25 percent stake in India's United Spirits,
considerably less than the London-listed firm had originally
hoped for.
* Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever
said it had acquired a little over two-thirds of its Indian unit
Hindustan Unilever following the close of a voluntary
tender offer, falling short of its plan to raise its stake to as
much as 75 percent.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees)
