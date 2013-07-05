* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.68 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.57 percent higher. * Asian stocks rose on Friday, while the euro and sterling nursed losses after the two most important central banks in Europe surprised by assuring investors they were in no hurry to wind down stimulus. * The NSE stock index closing above 200-day moving average, coupled with foreign investors' buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoke expectations that the previous session's recovery will extend. * Foreign investors provisionally bought 1.6 billion Indian rupees ($26.62 million) of shares and 15 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Thursday, as per National Stock Exchange data. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will deliver the inaugural address at a banking conference. (0530 GMT) * Global drinks firm Diageo said on Thursday it had acquired a 25 percent stake in India's United Spirits, considerably less than the London-listed firm had originally hoped for. * Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever said it had acquired a little over two-thirds of its Indian unit Hindustan Unilever following the close of a voluntary tender offer, falling short of its plan to raise its stake to as much as 75 percent. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)