* USD/INR likely to open marginally higher around 60.17/20 levels versus last close at 60.13/14. * Dealer tips 59.70-60.30 band for session with upticks to be sold. * SGX Nifty futures 0.75 percent higher, while broader MSCI ex-Japan is up 0.59 percent. * Asian currencies marginally weaker against the US dollar. See * Unilever's open offer for Indian unit, which closed on Thursday, likely resulted in inflows of $3.2 billion based on shares tendered, dealers said. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.43-45 amid high volumes. * The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England blindsided markets with decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the U.S. Federal Reserve as the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)