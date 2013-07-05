* USD/INR likely to open marginally higher around 60.17/20
levels versus last close at 60.13/14.
* Dealer tips 59.70-60.30 band for session with upticks to be
sold.
* SGX Nifty futures 0.75 percent higher, while broader
MSCI ex-Japan is up 0.59 percent.
* Asian currencies marginally weaker against the US dollar. See
* Unilever's open offer for Indian unit, which closed on
Thursday, likely resulted in inflows of $3.2 billion based on
shares tendered, dealers said.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.43-45 amid high
volumes.
* The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday after the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England blindsided markets with
decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the U.S. Federal
Reserve as the only major central bank with any inclination to
rein back stimulus.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)