* Indian federal bonds may extend Thursday's rally after ECB, BOE assure investors of continued stimulus. Central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments also viewed as dovish, say dealers. * The benchmark 10-year yield ended down 8 basis points (bps) at 7.42 pct. * Dealers said improved liquidity in the banking system comforting rates, with repo bids dropping to a nine-month low. * Subbarao's comments being taken positively by bond markets in absence of any hawkish comments on inflation. * Foreign institutional investors, however, continue to dump rupee debt, selling $180.02 million on Wednesday. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds later in session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)