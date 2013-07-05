* USD/INR weaker in early trades as dealers expect custodial
inflows, says dealers. The pair is at 60.08/10 versus last close
at 60.13/14.
* A dealer tips 59.70-60.30 band for session with upticks to be
sold.
* Asian currencies marginally weaker against the U.S. dollar.
See
* Unilever's open offer for Indian unit, which closed on
Thursday, likely resulted in inflows of $3.2 billion based on
shares tendered, dealers said.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 60.43-45 amid high
volumes.
* The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday after the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England blindsided markets with
decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the U.S. Federal
Reserve as the only major central bank with any inclination to
rein back stimulus.
* Foreign funds were net buyers of $27.45 billion in equities on
Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)