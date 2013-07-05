* Indian benchmark 10-year yield up 2 basis points at 7.44 percent on Friday as selling emerged ahead of the government debt sale and in cautious trade ahead of the U.S. labor market data. * The benchmark bond came under pressure ahead of its auction later in the day as part of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale. * Key U.S. nonfarms payrolls data, which reflects the health of the economy, is awaited by investors. The data if stronger will lead to USD strengthening on speculation the Fed will taper stimulus, hurting overseas inflows to India. * Foreign institutional investors, however, continue to dump rupee debt, selling $180.02 million on Wednesday. * Dealers said improved liquidity in the banking system, was however, comforting rates, with repo bids dropping to a nine-month low. * Subbarao's comments being taken positively by bond markets in absence of any hawkish comments on inflation. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)