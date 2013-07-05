* Shares of India's United Spirits Ltd and Hindustan
Unilever Ltd (HUL) rise to record highs after key
stakeholders in both completed their share offerings on
Thursday.
* HUL is up 1.2 percent, having earlier hit a record 632 rupees,
after Unilever said it had acquired a little over two-thirds of
the Indian unit, less than the total amount it had offered to
buy in the voluntary tender offer.
* United Spirits gains 2.1 percent, after earlier hitting a
record 2,626 rupees, after global drinks firm Diageo
said on Thursday it completed a share offering that failed to
attract enough investors given the low offer price.
* Still, hopes about their outlooks and for new attempts at
buying shares from their key stakeholders are keeping both
companies well bid, analysts say.
* However, gains may be harder to sustain given high valuations.
HUL is trading at 36.1 times of its expected fiscal 2014
earnings, while United Spirits is trading at 53.4 times, as per
Thomson Reuters data.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)