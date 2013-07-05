* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.85 percent, and the NSE stock index is also up 0.84 percent, heading for a second day of gains. * The NSE closed above its 200-day moving average on Thursday, helping improve sentiment. * Foreign investors bought 1.6 billion rupees ($26.6 million) of shares and 15 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Thursday, according to exchange data, also helping sentiment. * Foreign investors were heavy sellers in June, selling worth 110.26 billion rupees. * ITC Ltd is up 0.9 percent, heading for a second day of gains after the company raised the price of its Gold Flake Regular Filter cigarettes. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 2.2 percent on hopes that recent hefty increase in gas prices would improve its earnings in the medium term. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares gain 1.4 percent and United Spirits up 2 percent after each hit record highs earlier on expectations of positive outlooks and for new attempts at buying shares from their key stakeholders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)