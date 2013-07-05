* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.85 percent, and
the NSE stock index is also up 0.84 percent, heading for
a second day of gains.
* The NSE closed above its 200-day moving average on Thursday,
helping improve sentiment.
* Foreign investors bought 1.6 billion rupees ($26.6 million) of
shares and 15 billion rupees in equity derivatives on Thursday,
according to exchange data, also helping sentiment.
* Foreign investors were heavy sellers in June, selling worth
110.26 billion rupees.
* ITC Ltd is up 0.9 percent, heading for a second day
of gains after the company raised the price of its Gold Flake
Regular Filter cigarettes.
* Reliance Industries Ltd gains 2.2 percent on hopes
that recent hefty increase in gas prices would improve its
earnings in the medium term.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares gain 1.4 percent and
United Spirits up 2 percent after each hit record
highs earlier on expectations of positive outlooks and for new
attempts at buying shares from their key stakeholders.
