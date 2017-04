* USD/INR keeping gains as good demand is seen from oil importers and for defence requirements, says a dealer. The pair is at 60.32/33, off the 60 intraday low, versus last close at 60.13/14. * Local shares gain 0.9 percent, with the broader NSE index trading above 200-DMA. * Unilever's open offer for the Indian unit, which closed on Thursday, likely resulted in inflows of $3.2 billion based on shares tendered, dealers said. * Fixing-related USD buying also helping pair. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)