* Shares in India's Firstsource Solutions Ltd rises
8.2 percent, heading for a second day of gains after billionaire
investor Rakesh Jhujhunwala bought a 3.8 percent stake in the
company via a bulk deal on Thursday, according to exchange data.
* Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred to at times as India's Warren
Buffett, bought 25 million shares at a price of 10 rupees a
share in business process outsourcing provider Firstsource, as
per NSE data.
* Meanwhile, Kesoram Industries Ltd gains 7 percent
after Rakesh's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, raised her stake in the
cement and tyre maker to 6.83 percent from 3.27 percent,
according to a separate NSE disclosure.
* Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often makes investments on behalf of his
wife.
