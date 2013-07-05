* Shares in India's Firstsource Solutions Ltd rises 8.2 percent, heading for a second day of gains after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhujhunwala bought a 3.8 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on Thursday, according to exchange data. * Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred to at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 25 million shares at a price of 10 rupees a share in business process outsourcing provider Firstsource, as per NSE data. * Meanwhile, Kesoram Industries Ltd gains 7 percent after Rakesh's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, raised her stake in the cement and tyre maker to 6.83 percent from 3.27 percent, according to a separate NSE disclosure. * Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often makes investments on behalf of his wife. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)