* Indian benchmark government bond yield rises 4
basis points to 7.46 percent as the rupee loses further
ground to hover close to its life low of 60.76 to the dollar.
* The benchmark bond stayed under pressure ahead of the cut-off
results for the 150 billion Indian rupee ($2.50 billion) debt
sale due later in the day.
* However, the swap rate curve disinverts for the first time in
two years, signalling the stark improvement of liquidity in the
financial system and expectations the central bank may not ease
monetary policy this year.
* The 1-year overnight indexed swap rises 6 basis
points to 7.46 percent, while the 5-year OIS
rises 9.750 bps to 7.4750 percent at one point, disinverting for
the first time since May 2011.
