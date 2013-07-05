* Indian benchmark government bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.46 percent as the rupee loses further ground to hover close to its life low of 60.76 to the dollar. * The benchmark bond stayed under pressure ahead of the cut-off results for the 150 billion Indian rupee ($2.50 billion) debt sale due later in the day. * However, the swap rate curve disinverts for the first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement of liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central bank may not ease monetary policy this year. * The 1-year overnight indexed swap rises 6 basis points to 7.46 percent, while the 5-year OIS rises 9.750 bps to 7.4750 percent at one point, disinverting for the first time since May 2011. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)