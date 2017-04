* USD/INR closing in on record high of 60.76 again on dollar demand by foreign banks. The pair at 60.45/46 versus 60.13/14 last close. * Dealers say large African bank has been big buyers since Thursday, though purpose not known. * RBI presence not yet spotted, dealers on watch. * Local shares gain 0.6 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)