* Dodd-Frank deadline finds Asians unprepared

* Trillions of dollars of contracts at risk

* Only Australians and Japanese register with CFTC

By Christopher Langner and Carrie Hong

July 5 (IFR) - Many banks in Asia are putting trillions of dollars in US derivatives business at risk in failing to keep to regulation under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Banks that handle swaps contracts with US counterparties have until July 12 to comply with disclosure rules governed by the US financial services act.

The rules require any bank that records more than US$8bn in notional principal of derivatives transactions with US entities in a 12-month period to register as a swaps dealer. Once registered, dealers have to comply with most of the requirements of the wide-ranging Dodd-Frank Act, including the reporting of every derivatives contract involving a US entity.

In Asia Pacific, however, only Australian and Japanese banks have registered so far, according to data from the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission. As of June 7, 78 institutions had already registered as swaps dealers - 46 of those are based outside the US.

Institutions in Asia and elsewhere exceeding that threshold but that do not observe the regulations could see all their swaps contracts with US counterparts declared void.

That is no small matter for Asia Pacific, a big part of the international market for derivatives. In the first quarter of the year, the region originated US$30.9trn of exchange-traded derivatives contracts, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Data for over-the-counter contracts is not available in geographical terms, but Asia is estimated to be responsible for tens of trillions of dollars more each year in off-exchange trading.

While it is not clear how much of this volume includes US counterparties, the entire market for derivatives is affected by the regulation - directly or indirectly. Asian firms will find it difficult to escape the reaches of the CFTC completely.

LEARNING CURVE

Lawyers and bankers in the region say many Asian lenders lack information or are dismissive about the new rules, despite their use of derivatives. However, it is important that they at least become aware of the requirements, because even banks that may not have to register as swap dealers still have to perform calculations on a regular basis to ensure they are under the US$8bn threshold.

"Every sizeable non-US bank with a significant derivatives business should take the time and effort to perform the de minimis calculations to ascertain whether or not it may be required to register as a swap dealer with the CFTC," said Jeff Chen, Hong Kong-based partner at U.S. law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, and a specialist in derivatives regulation. "Some of the largest banks in Asia have not yet done a proper calculation."

One Chinese banker, who works in the local swaps market, said his firm had invited an adviser to inform staff about how the new regulation works, but he had not heard anything about the need to register with the CFTC. That also means he has never heard of the US$8bn threshold.

BIG BUSINESS

The banker admitted, though, that Chinese banks did a lot of derivatives deals with US counterparties and that US$8bn could be reached very easily.

For some banks, one mitigating factor is that the US$8bn total refers to notional volumes. A bank may have US$70bn in derivatives deals with US counterparties, but, because many are cancelled out by deals in the opposite direction, its notional principal volume will often remain below the US$8bn threshold.

The CFTC started to require non-US banks to tally their swap dealings with US persons from October 12 last year. Once a non-US bank crosses the US$8bn annual threshold it must register as a swap dealer within about two months.

According to Chen, the world's largest banks had already reached the US$8bn threshold by the end of October last year, and so were obliged to register with the CFTC by the end of December 2012. Some 60 banks did so at that time.

On the other hand, no Chinese bank, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets at the end of 2012, has yet registered with the CFTC. Meanwhile, all of the major banks in Australia and Japan, many far smaller than the biggest Chinese lenders, are on the CFTC list.

Chinese banks are not alone in not registering. For instance, banks in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia that interact with US markets have yet to sign with the regulator either.

Indeed, banks in certain Asian jurisdictions point to a number of reasons for not complying with Dodd-Frank. In China, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, for instance, banking secrecy laws limit the disclosure of counterparties in some transactions - something mandatory for registered dealers.

Unless the CFTC extends the deadline, as it has in the past, every derivatives contract involving a US entity will have to be reported to the futures and options regulator from next Friday.

The US regulator has agreed to exempt banks in some Asian jurisdictions from revealing client information while the privacy regulations are worked out. But without an extension of the July 12 dealer registration deadline, a bank's failure to register as a swap dealer when it should have done so could result in serious consequences.

In addition to administrative penalties and fines, an unregistered non-US swap dealer could face the risk that its swaps may be challenged by the US counterparty as void or terminable on grounds of illegality.

"Not only is there risk of illegality," said Chen, "but simply a claim made by the US counterparty, or an investigation made by the CFTC or other regulator, could result in reputational harm to a bank." (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Carrie Hong; Editing by Timothy Sifert)