* Investors are gearing up for a new earnings season that begins next week when Infosys Ltd unveils its June-quarter results on June 12. * A good earnings season for the first quarter of the new fiscal year, which started in April, may help create a strong foundation for FY14 estimates, thereby supporting shares that have been hit hard by rupee volatility. * With rupee near a record low to dollar, investors are also hopeful for potential government or central bank measures, such as steps to open up more sectors for foreign investment. * The U.S. monthly jobs data due at 1230 GMT will be the key to global risk sentiment as stronger-than-expected numbers could reinforce expectations of an early end to U.S. stimulus measures. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Supreme Court's preliminary hearing on resuming iron ore mining in Goa Jaguar Land Rover Ltd news conference Wed: IndusInd Bank Ltd earnings India's environmental court expected to deliver final verdict on the fate of the country's top copper smelter run by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd, a unit of London-based Vedanta Resources Plc Fri: Industrial output data for May Consumer price index for June Infosys Ltd results (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)