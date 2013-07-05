* Investors are gearing up for a new earnings season that begins
next week when Infosys Ltd unveils its June-quarter
results on June 12.
* A good earnings season for the first quarter of the new fiscal
year, which started in April, may help create a strong
foundation for FY14 estimates, thereby supporting shares that
have been hit hard by rupee volatility.
* With rupee near a record low to dollar, investors are
also hopeful for potential government or central bank measures,
such as steps to open up more sectors for foreign investment.
* The U.S. monthly jobs data due at 1230 GMT will be the key to
global risk sentiment as stronger-than-expected numbers could
reinforce expectations of an early end to U.S. stimulus
measures.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Supreme Court's preliminary hearing on resuming iron ore
mining in Goa
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd news conference
Wed: IndusInd Bank Ltd earnings
India's environmental court expected to deliver final
verdict on the fate of the country's top copper smelter
run by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd, a unit
of London-based Vedanta Resources Plc
Fri: Industrial output data for May
Consumer price index for June
Infosys Ltd results
