* The U.S. monthly jobs data due at 1230 GMT will be the key to global risk sentiment as stronger-than-expected numbers could reinforce expectations of an early end to U.S. stimulus measures. * The rupee remains particularly vulnerable should there be continued foreign selling in debt and stocks as the currency hovers near its record low of 60.76 to the dollar hit on June 26. * Foreign investors have sold over $7 billion in Indian debt since May 22. * The central bank and the government will be closely watched for measures such as opening up of sectors for foreign investment and further intervention from the RBI. * Global factors will include data from China on trade, lending and consumer prices. * At home, bond investors will be closely scrutinising industrial output and consumer price index data. * However, analysts widely expect the RBI will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review later this month as the rupee raises concerns about inflation and funding of the current account deficit. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Money supply data Fri: May industrial output data June consumer inflation data Forex reserves, bank loan data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)