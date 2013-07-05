* The U.S. monthly jobs data due at 1230 GMT will be the key to
global risk sentiment as stronger-than-expected numbers could
reinforce expectations of an early end to U.S. stimulus
measures.
* The rupee remains particularly vulnerable should
there be continued foreign selling in debt and stocks as the
currency hovers near its record low of 60.76 to the dollar hit
on June 26.
* Foreign investors have sold over $7 billion in Indian debt
since May 22.
* The central bank and the government will be closely watched
for measures such as opening up of sectors for foreign
investment and further intervention from the RBI.
* Global factors will include data from China on trade, lending
and consumer prices.
* At home, bond investors will be closely scrutinising
industrial output and consumer price index data.
* However, analysts widely expect the RBI will keep interest
rates on hold at its policy review later this month as the rupee
raises concerns about inflation and funding of the current
account deficit.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wed: Money supply data
Fri: May industrial output data
June consumer inflation data
Forex reserves, bank loan data
