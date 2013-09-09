BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 09Port conditions of Mundra as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT ORIENTAL ACACIAALLIED MONOETH. 09/09 ---- ---- 4,300 nil nil 2) MV TERMEH SEA TRADE UREA 12/09 ---- ---- nil 64,598 nil 3) MV NAVDHENU ADITYA IRON ORE 09/09 ---- ---- nil 51,640 nil 4) MT AEL II ATLANTIC F. O. 09/09 ---- ---- 530 nil nil 5) MV SUNSHINE ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 10/09 ---- ---- 22,468 nil nil 6) MV XIN BO LIN 3 SYNERGY TIMBER LOG 12/09 ---- ---- nil 11,385 nil 7) MV DL MARIGOLD ARNAV PINE LOGS 12/09 ---- ---- nil 31,045 nil 8) MV GLORY APOLLO TAURUS STEAM COAL 09/09 ---- ---- nil140,407 nil 9) MV ANANGEL TAURUS STEAM COAL 11/09 ---- ---- nil144,900 nil 10) TUG MERMAID-2 KNK SHIP ---- 08/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 11) MV KOTA GEMAR PIL MUMBAI CNTR 09/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 12) MV YM WEST MARINE CNTR 10/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- 13) MV CMA CGM PUCCINICMA CGM S.A. CNTR 09/09 ---- ---- nil nil ---- Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV AL HUSEIN SHREE NON BASMATI 400 nil nil 06/09 2) MSV AL HUSEIN SHREE INDIAN SUGAR 500 nil nil 06/09 3) MSV AL HAROON CARGO NON BASMATI 1,450 nil nil 09/09 4) MSV AL FAIZANE SHREE NON BASMATI 600 nil nil 09/09 5) MSV AL FAIZANE SHREE WHEAT FLOUR 500 nil nil 09/09 6) MSV FAIZE SHREE SUGAR 600 nil nil 09/09 7) MV OZGE AKSOY INTEROCN DAP nil 42,000 nil 09/09 8) MV ILLAWARRA ALFALAL COKING COAL nil 87,809 nil 10/09 9) MV GLOBAL GENESIS ATLANTIC DAP nil 40,000 nil 15/09 10) MV AMYNTOR ASHIT PINE LOGS nil 10,997 nil 09/09 11) MV HONY WORLD SAMSARA STEEL COILS nil 4,435 nil 13/09 12) MV YUMETAMOU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,006 nil 09/09 13) MV JAG RANI TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 55,407 nil 10/09 14) MV FAUSTINA J M BAXI & COSTEAM COAL nil 162,440 nil 11/09 15) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 68,121 nil 13/09 16) MV FRONTIER J M BAXI & COSTEAM COAL nil 163,300 nil 13/09 17) MV AGGELOS B TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/09 18) MV CAPE AMANDA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,036 nil 14/09 19) MT JAG PADMA ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 40,800 nil 09/09 20) MT STENA INTEROCN SUNFL. OIL nil 4,000 nil 10/09 21) MV APL SHENZHEN APL CNTR nil nil 1 12/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 7,000 to 6,850 rupees per maund. The following a