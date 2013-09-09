Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Scania AB
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 14, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.173
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 350 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0828736198
Data supplied by International Insider.