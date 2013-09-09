BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount 550 million Sterling
Maturity Date September 13, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.945
Yield 2.59 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.