BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
Sep 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.74
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0971575880
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.