Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.74

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0971575880

