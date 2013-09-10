BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open 5-10 basis points lower as geopolitical concerns relating to Syria ease. The yield had closed trading at 8.63 percent on Friday. * Indian markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday. * A likely rally in the rupee also to further help bonds gain. * Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday, which will help ease some potential inflationary concerns in India. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's policy meeting than they had thought. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M