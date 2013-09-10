* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open 5-10 basis points lower as geopolitical concerns relating to Syria ease. The yield had closed trading at 8.63 percent on Friday. * Indian markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday. * A likely rally in the rupee also to further help bonds gain. * Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday, which will help ease some potential inflationary concerns in India. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's policy meeting than they had thought. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)