* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.79 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.81 percent. * Fresh signs of global economic stability drove Asian stocks to a three-month high on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to more data out of China, while oil nursed heavy losses as fears of an imminent U.S. military strike against Syria receded even further. * Foreign investors bought 8 billion rupees worth of Indian cash shares Friday, exchange data shows. * The gain in the rupee after Reserve Bank of India's new Governor Raghuram Rajan made a strong start by unveiling a slew of proposals to support the currency and open up markets has improved market sentiment. * Traders say there are increasing expectations that the government will also unveil fiscal reforms, including hiking diesel prices by close to 10 percent, which will aid foreign flows and sentiment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)