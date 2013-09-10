* Shares of Indian telecom service providers surge after India proposed a 60 percent cut in mobile spectrum prices in response to lukewarm interest from telecom companies in two previous sales. * Analysts say the cut in reserve prices is positive for incumbents and more such moves may come considering lower demand for spectrum at higher prices. * Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 4.6 percent, Idea Cellular Ltd is up 4.3 percent while Reliance Communications Ltd gains 2.3 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/; indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)