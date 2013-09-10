UPDATE 1-Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
JAKARTA, Sept 10 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) from an auction of government bonds on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. According to the ministry's debt office, the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.84 for 6-month T-bills, with the yield for one-year bonds higher than the previous auction on Aug. 27. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 11-yr 16-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 70=> 71=> 68=> Incoming bids 7.835 7.300 8.629 3.895 4.985 (trln rph) Winning bids 1 2 3.350 2.400 3.250 (trln rph) - Competitive 1 1 2.850 2.075 2.875 bids - Non competitive 0.00 1 0.5 0.325 0.375 bids Lowest yield 5.39000 6.9000 8.75000 9.10000 9.20000 (pct) 0 Highest yield 6.75000 7.5500 9.20000 9.70000 9.75000 (pct) 0 Weighted avg 5.54250 6.9325 8.79835 9.21128 9.34013 yield 0 Bid-to-cover 7.84 3.65 2.58 1.62 1.53 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,160 rupiah) ($1 = 11160.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Merrill Lynch restructures leadership; to cut its divisions from 10 to six - WSJ, citing a memo
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa