JAKARTA, Sept 10 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) from an auction of government bonds on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. According to the ministry's debt office, the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.84 for 6-month T-bills, with the yield for one-year bonds higher than the previous auction on Aug. 27. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 11-yr 16-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 70=> 71=> 68=> Incoming bids 7.835 7.300 8.629 3.895 4.985 (trln rph) Winning bids 1 2 3.350 2.400 3.250 (trln rph) - Competitive 1 1 2.850 2.075 2.875 bids - Non competitive 0.00 1 0.5 0.325 0.375 bids Lowest yield 5.39000 6.9000 8.75000 9.10000 9.20000 (pct) 0 Highest yield 6.75000 7.5500 9.20000 9.70000 9.75000 (pct) 0 Weighted avg 5.54250 6.9325 8.79835 9.21128 9.34013 yield 0 Bid-to-cover 7.84 3.65 2.58 1.62 1.53 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,160 rupiah) ($1 = 11160.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)