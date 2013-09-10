* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades down 15 basis points at 8.48 percent, tracking a rally in the rupee and a fall in global crude oil prices. * Indian markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday. * Brent crude futures, however, rose off session lows, pulling the 10-year yield up 10 bps from the session low. The oil benchmark had dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel earlier on Tuesday. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's policy meeting than they had expected. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)