* Shares of India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose as much as 7.4 percent after Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "conviction buy list," citing "attractive" valuations, "visible" growth, strong balance sheet and a "good" track record of execution. * Shares of L&T were up 6.84 percent to 805.20 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)