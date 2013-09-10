* Shares in companies owned by foreign promoters rally after the central bank said on Friday it would allow non-residents to buy stocks of listed domestic firms through the foreign direct investment route. * The new rule would make it easier for foreign promoters, who were earlier able to raise their stakes only through separate processes such as open market offers, to buy shares in listed companies. * ABB India Ltd jumps 19.3 percent while Siemens Ltd gains 6.5 percent and United Spirits Ltd is up 3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)