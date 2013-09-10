* Deutsche Bank has downgraded Sesa Sterlite Ltd to "hold" from "buy" as it expects limited upside for the stock from the current levels. * Deutsche says the company, which came into being following the recent merger between Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries (India) , will benefit from the combined diversification and revenue mix. * However, Deutsche adds the merger has been factored in to a large extent, and sees risks such as a "low" near-term visibility from its bauxite business. * Sesa Sterlite shares are up 6.8 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com / indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)