Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Otto Gmbh & Co KG

Issue Amount 225 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2020

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.246

Yield 3.875 pct

Spread 196.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ & Deutsche Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0972058175

