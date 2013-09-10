BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date September 24, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.509
Yield 3.609 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, CIBC & TD
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0972150733
