BRIEF-Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perputal
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.5 pct
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, citi & MIZ
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0968554609
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Four Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have called for an investigation into whether the acting chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission exceeded his authority by taking steps to scale back or delay rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.