* USD/INR likely to ease to 63.75 in early trades
versus 63.84/85 previous close as tensions in Syria de-escalate
further pulling down oil prices.
* Dealer expects custodial inflows to continue with central bank
continuing to remain on watch for volatility.
* Tips 63.50-64.50 band for session.
* RBI was heavy net sales of dollars on the spot foreign
exchange market in July of $5.98 billion from a June figure of
$2.25 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
* The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the dollar on
Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said during a
televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a preference
for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs in the
last few days.
