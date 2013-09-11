* USD/INR likely to ease to 63.75 in early trades versus 63.84/85 previous close as tensions in Syria de-escalate further pulling down oil prices. * Dealer expects custodial inflows to continue with central bank continuing to remain on watch for volatility. * Tips 63.50-64.50 band for session. * RBI was heavy net sales of dollars on the spot foreign exchange market in July of $5.98 billion from a June figure of $2.25 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday. * The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said during a televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a preference for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs in the last few days. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)