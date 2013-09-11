* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.46 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.23 percent. * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, on track to post their 10th straight day of gains, while investors gave the safe-haven yen a wide berth as optimism for the Chinese economy grew and worries about U.S. military strikes on Syria receded. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought 50.5 billion rupees ($789.59 million) worth of Indian cash shares in the previous four sessions. * Traders are hoping that after RBI the government will announce steps over the next few days to curb non-essential imports, with expectations also growing for a hike in subsidised diesel prices. * Also on watch, Indian telecoms minister Kapil Sibal has called a news conference at 12:45 pm (0715 GMT). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)