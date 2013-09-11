* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to fall in early trades tracking easing oil prices as the Syrian situation showed signs of abating. The benchmark 10-year yield closed at 8.47 pct, down 16 bps. * Bonds likely to closely track INR trajectory. * Dealers will also await July factory data as well as wholesale and CPI inflation data for August before monetary policy review next week. * RBI allows standalone primary dealers to increase the amount of government bonds that can be classified under the held-to-maturity category to 200 percent from 100 percent of net owned funds as of end-March of the previous financial year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)