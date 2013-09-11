* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to
fall in early trades tracking easing oil prices as the Syrian
situation showed signs of abating. The benchmark 10-year yield
closed at 8.47 pct, down 16 bps.
* Bonds likely to closely track INR trajectory.
* Dealers will also await July factory data as well as wholesale
and CPI inflation data for August before monetary policy review
next week.
* RBI allows standalone primary dealers to increase the amount
of government bonds that can be classified under the
held-to-maturity category to 200 percent from 100 percent of net
owned funds as of end-March of the previous financial year.
