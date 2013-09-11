* Indian shares edge lower as blue chips fall on profit-taking after both the BSE and NSE indexes gained nearly 10 percent over the previous four sessions. * The NSE index is down 0.1 percent, while the benchmark BSE index falls 0.09 percent. * ITC Ltd falls 1.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought 50.5 billion rupees ($789.59 million) worth of Indian cash shares in the previous four sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)