* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 10.74 percent, lower than its cut-off of 11.2573 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11 percent, while the lowest was 10.6 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 10.25 percent, lower than the 12.0096 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 10.5 percent, while the lowest was 10.2 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan@thomsonre uters.com)