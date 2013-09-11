* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 10.74 percent, lower than its cut-off of 11.2573
percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of
a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11 percent,
while the lowest was 10.6 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at
10.25 percent, lower than the 12.0096 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 10.5 percent,
while the lowest was 10.2 percent.
* The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan@thomsonre
uters.com)