* USD/INR has largely been stable, having traded in a 63.67-64.20 range. Pair at 63.93/94 vs 63.84/85 last close. * Dealers cite some initial buying by foreign banks related to custodial outflows. * Pair gave up some gains later on fixing related selling. * Local stocks down 0.45 percent on profit-taking.