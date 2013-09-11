* Cairn India Ltd falls 2 percent as Brent crude futures declined more than 4 percent in the previous two days as fears eased of an imminent strike against Syria. * U.S. President Barack Obama vowed on Tuesday to explore an initiative from Russia to neutralise Syria's chemical weapons, but he voiced scepticism about it and still sought support for his threat to use military force should diplomacy fail. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)