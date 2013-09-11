* USD/INR drops to near three-week low as dealers cite corporate inflow related selling. Pair at 63.35/36 after dropping to 63.28, its lowest since Aug. 23, and 63.84/85 last close. * Several dealers cite selling by a large private petrochemical company. * Some dealers also cite selling related to possible front-running due to inflows towards Mylan Inc's $1.6 billion deal to acquire a unit of Strides Arcolab Ltd. * Dealer says convincing break of 63.30 means 63 will be next support. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)