* USD/INR drops to near three-week low as dealers cite
corporate inflow related selling. Pair at 63.35/36 after
dropping to 63.28, its lowest since Aug. 23, and 63.84/85 last
close.
* Several dealers cite selling by a large private petrochemical
company.
* Some dealers also cite selling related to possible
front-running due to inflows towards Mylan Inc's $1.6 billion
deal to acquire a unit of Strides Arcolab Ltd.
* Dealer says convincing break of 63.30 means 63 will be next
support.
