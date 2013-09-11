* Indian shares fall as blue chips decline on profit-taking after both the BSE and NSE indexes gained nearly 10 percent over the previous four sessions. * The NSE index is down 0.13 percent, while the benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd falls 2.5 percent after a near-10 percent rise on Tuesday was seen as overdone, while ITC Ltd falls 1.8 percent. * Cairn India Ltd falls 2.4 percent as Brent crude futures declined more than 4 percent in the previous two days as fears eased of an imminent strike against Syria. * However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought 50.5 billion rupees ($789.59 million) worth of Indian cash shares in the previous four sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)