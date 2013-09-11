* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades
down 4 basis points at 8.43 percent, tracking gains in the
rupee. Overall weakness in global crude oil prices also helps.
* Traders, however, say debt market is relatively dull compared
to the other markets with yields moving in a 8.41 percent to
8.51 percent range so far.
* Rupee trading stronger at 63.18/19 per dollar
compared to its close of 63.84/85 on Tuesday.
* Brent crude futures gained ground above $111 a barrel on
Wednesday, after falling more than 4 percent in the past two
days as fears eased of an imminent strike against Syria.
