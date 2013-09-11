* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades down 4 basis points at 8.43 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. Overall weakness in global crude oil prices also helps. * Traders, however, say debt market is relatively dull compared to the other markets with yields moving in a 8.41 percent to 8.51 percent range so far. * Rupee trading stronger at 63.18/19 per dollar compared to its close of 63.84/85 on Tuesday. * Brent crude futures gained ground above $111 a barrel on Wednesday, after falling more than 4 percent in the past two days as fears eased of an imminent strike against Syria. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)