BRIEF-Mediolanum targets 40 euro cents dividend also this year
* Chairman Ennio Doris tells shareholders the group is working to pay a dividend of 40 euro cents also over 2017 results
Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ING Bank NV (Sydney Branch)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 27, 2019
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.935
Yield 5.513 pct
Spread 136 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, ING & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, April 5 The cost of hedging against volatility in the Czech crown against the euro over the next 24 hours jumped to its highest in over nine months on Wednesday, on speculation the country's central bank would imminenently remove the cap on its currency.
BERN, April 5 Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber expressed confidence on Wednesday that his money laundering probe into scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB would bear fruit despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate.