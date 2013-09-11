BRIEF-Mediolanum targets 40 euro cents dividend also this year
* Chairman Ennio Doris tells shareholders the group is working to pay a dividend of 40 euro cents also over 2017 results
Bilkreditt 4 Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Chairman Ennio Doris tells shareholders the group is working to pay a dividend of 40 euro cents also over 2017 results
LONDON, April 5 The cost of hedging against volatility in the Czech crown against the euro over the next 24 hours jumped to its highest in over nine months on Wednesday, on speculation the country's central bank would imminenently remove the cap on its currency.
BERN, April 5 Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber expressed confidence on Wednesday that his money laundering probe into scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB would bear fruit despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate.