BRIEF-Mediolanum targets 40 euro cents dividend also this year
* Chairman Ennio Doris tells shareholders the group is working to pay a dividend of 40 euro cents also over 2017 results
Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
(AFD)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.39
Spread 74.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB
& Deutsche bank
Ratings AA+ (S&P) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, April 5 The cost of hedging against volatility in the Czech crown against the euro over the next 24 hours jumped to its highest in over nine months on Wednesday, on speculation the country's central bank would imminenently remove the cap on its currency.
BERN, April 5 Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber expressed confidence on Wednesday that his money laundering probe into scandal-hit Malaysian fund 1MDB would bear fruit despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate.