Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 18, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.638

Yield 2.578 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.7bp

over Bunds

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.