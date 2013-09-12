* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely
to keep downside bias on gains in U.S. Treasury prices.
* The yield on the current 10-year bond closed at
8.46 percent, down 1 bp.
* July factory data, August CPI due post market-hours which will
be key inputs ahead of monetary policy next week. For Preview,
see
* Absence of bond auction this week and upcoming redemption of
cash management bills to provide some liquidity support ahead of
advance tax outflows.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday due to strong
investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part
of this week's $65 billion supply of coupon-bearing government
debt.
* Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as
investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate
Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action that could
disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)