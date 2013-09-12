* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to keep downside bias on gains in U.S. Treasury prices. * The yield on the current 10-year bond closed at 8.46 percent, down 1 bp. * July factory data, August CPI due post market-hours which will be key inputs ahead of monetary policy next week. For Preview, see * Absence of bond auction this week and upcoming redemption of cash management bills to provide some liquidity support ahead of advance tax outflows. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday due to strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $65 billion supply of coupon-bearing government debt. * Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)