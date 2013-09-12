* USD/INR likely to open around 63.27 versus 63.38/39 last close, tracking gains in Asian FX. A dealer tips 62.80-63.80 trading band for the session. * Nifty futures in Singapore are up 0.48 percent while broader Asia ex-Japan is up 0.08 percent. * Dealer says sell uptick in the pair as INR, stock sentiment positive for now. * The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next week. * India's slowing economy and deficits are not structural problems and can be fixed with modest reforms, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said in a column dated Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)