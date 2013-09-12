* USD/INR likely to open around 63.27 versus 63.38/39
last close, tracking gains in Asian FX. A dealer tips
62.80-63.80 trading band for the session.
* Nifty futures in Singapore are up 0.48 percent while
broader Asia ex-Japan is up 0.08 percent.
* Dealer says sell uptick in the pair as INR, stock sentiment
positive for now.
* The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of
major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued
to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next
week.
* India's slowing economy and deficits are not structural
problems and can be fixed with modest reforms, central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan said in a column dated Wednesday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)