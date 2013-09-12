* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.35 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.1 percent. * Asian shares eked out small gains and the dollar remained under pressure on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending stimulus reduction might be smaller than some had believed. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 5.86 billion rupees ($92.6 million) of shares on Wednesday, bringing their total to nearly 57.8 billion rupees over the previous five sessions. * On watch, July factory data, August CPI and cabinet meet at 1200 GMT. * India's cabinet will on Thursday consider a finance ministry proposal to allow the country to borrow an additional $4.3 billion from the World Bank by investing in special bonds, in effect leveraging its foreign exchange reserves. * RBI chief Rajan says India's slowing economy and its massive current account and fiscal deficits are not structural problems and can be fixed with modest reforms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)