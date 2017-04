* Shares in India's IDFC Ltd surge as much as 7 percent after the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted restrictions placed on foreign investors purchasing shares of the company as their shareholding in IDFC fell below the prescribed limit. * The company had reduced the limit that foreign investors can own in the infrastructure lender to 54 percent from 74 percent without giving a reason in August. * Dealers say the FII investment limit was reduced earlier to comply with RBI's bank licence guidelines as the company has applied for a banking licence * The stock was trading up 4.7 percent at 96.60 rupees at 0418 GMT while the broader market was down 0.50 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)