* Indian shares fall on profit-taking, after gaining nearly 10 percent in a five-day winning streak on the back of strong foreign flows. * The benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.3 percent. * Among private banks, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.9 percent on profit-taking. * Jaiprakash Associates Ltd falls 3.6 percent after earlier rising as much as 2.1 percent on profit-taking after announcing a cement unit sale to UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday. * Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd are off lows down 0.4 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent as FTSE increased its "investability weight" to 100 percent from 74 percent in its global equity index series, as per its website. * However, shares in India's IDFC Ltd gain 5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted restrictions placed on foreign investors purchasing shares of the company as their shareholding in IDFC fell below the prescribed limit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)