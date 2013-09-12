* Indian shares fall on profit-taking, after gaining nearly 10
percent in a five-day winning streak on the back of strong
foreign flows.
* The benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.3 percent.
* Among private banks, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2 percent
while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.9 percent on
profit-taking.
* Jaiprakash Associates Ltd falls 3.6 percent after
earlier rising as much as 2.1 percent on profit-taking after
announcing a cement unit sale to UltraTech Cement Ltd
on Wednesday.
* Shares in India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
are off lows down 0.4 percent after falling as much as
2.3 percent as FTSE increased its "investability weight" to 100
percent from 74 percent in its global equity index series, as
per its website.
* However, shares in India's IDFC Ltd gain 5 percent
after the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday lifted restrictions
placed on foreign investors purchasing shares of the company as
their shareholding in IDFC fell below the prescribed limit.
