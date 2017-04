* USD/INR recovers, now higher, snapping five days of losses, at 63.75/76 versus 63.38/39 last close. It fell to 62.92 earlier in session, its lowest since Aug. 19. * A large state-run bank has been a big USD buyer largely on behalf of defence. * Dealers also cite early buying by a large private petrochemical company. * Local stocks are down 0.8 percent on profit taking. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)